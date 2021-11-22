The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees recently approved a $1,000 retention stipend for all regular employees. Employees will receive the stipend in early December.
“I want to thank our Board of Trustees for the overwhelming commitment to our staff,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “We are fortunate to have a school board that wants to ensure all employees are supported in their work.”
In August, trustees approved the district’s annual compensation plan, including a $500 retention stipend for December. At the November regular meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee recommended using ESSER funds to add an additional $500, bringing the total to $1,000.
“In our Bullard ISD Strategic Plan, we have a strategy to ‘explore, propose, and consider improving employee retention bonuses’,” Lee continued. “This increase in our retention stipend was one step in working throughout the strategic plan. While the ESSER funds are one-time funds, our administration team is committed to annually evaluating and improving retention bonuses as much as possible.”
