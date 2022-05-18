The Bullard Independent School District celebrates two members of the Class of 2022 whose dedication to excellence has earned them the highest honors of their graduating class. These two exceptional students pour countless hours into achieving high academic success while still playing active roles as leaders on campus through their various extracurricular activities.
Hannah Marr, daughter of Shawn and Kimberly Marr, is the Class of 2022 Valedictorian. She plans to attend The University of Arkansas to major in biology and minor in psychology on the Pre-Medicine track. While at Bullard High School, Hannah was captain of the Bullard Belles drill team, vice president of Health Occupations Students of America, and treasurer of the National Honor Society. Outside of school, Hannah attends Crossroads Community Church and has served at East Texas Food Bank, Aquafest, and the Bullard Administration Office.
Blake Blain, son of Kevin and Laurie Blain, is the class of 2022 Salutatorian. He plans to attend The University of Texas at Tyler to major in either Hospital Management or General Business. While at BHS, Blake served as varsity football captain and was a track team member. Additionally, he was part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Team and is a National Honor Society member. Outside of school, Blake is a Flint Baptist Church Youth Group member serving on their leadership team.
Bullard ISD extends congratulations to Marr and Blain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.