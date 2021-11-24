Bullard Independent School District has earned a rating of "A" for Superior Achievement under Texas' School FIRST (Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas) financial accountability rating system. The “A” rating is the highest score and demonstrates the quality of Bullard ISD’s financial management and reporting.
“We are pleased with our FIRST Rating as it demonstrates our commitment to being good stewards of our taxpayers’ resources,” Bullard ISD Chief Financial Officer Ramsey Starks said. “The financial aspect is just one part of the school district's operations. Our primary responsibility is to ensure all our students receive the best education possible to achieve their goals.”
School FIRST is a financial accountability system of Texas school districts developed by the Texas Education Agency to hold districts accountable for the quality of their financial management practices. The accountability system creates transparency and discloses the quality of local management and decision-making processes used by school districts concerning the school district’s financial resources.
The Texas Education Agency assigned one of four financial accountability ratings to Texas school districts, with the highest being an "A" for Superior Achievement, followed by "B" for Above-Standard Achievement, "C" for Standard Achievement, and "F" for Substandard Achievement.
Bullard ISD has received the highest rating for 19 years.
