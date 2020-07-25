TEMPLE – Bullard FFA member Karlie Low recently was named among the top three winners of a statewide Soil Stewardship public speaking contest whose theme focused on “Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?”
The contest was held in conjunction with the virtual 92nd Texas FFA State Convention July 6-10, according to a release from the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board. It is sponsored by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation Districts, in cooperation with the Texas FFA Association.
Lowe, a junior at Bullard High School, received a $1,000 scholarship. Other winners included first place recipient Caroline Bacon of the Harper FFA chapter, who received a $3,000 scholarship, and Caroline Lilly, a member of the Vista Ridge FFA Chapter, who received a $2,000 scholarship.
ATSWCD president Rick Schilling said “the value of this initiative is that every student who participates in this program becomes an ambassador for agriculture and the soil and water conservation district program in Texas.”
The speech is a platform in which both state associations “try to support agricultural education by providing a means through which students can develop leadership skills and real-world awareness to accurately speak about renewable natural resources issues and how to address them,” added Barry Mahler, chairman of the TSSWCB. “Furthermore, the program gives the student a better vision of the future of agriculture and how agriculture benefits the state and nation’s society as a whole.”
