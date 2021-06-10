Angelo State University conferred 888 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 884 graduates, including Terry Burt of Bullard, during the 2021 spring commencement exercises on May 15, at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.
Burt earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
A full list of the graduates is available on the ASU website at angelo.edu/commencement.
