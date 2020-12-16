The Bullard Panther Marching Band earned fourth place in the inaugural UIL military marching competition. The first UIL independent contest for military-style marching bands was hosted by Pine Tree High School in Longview Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Previously, all bands, regardless of marching style, competed against one another in region and area contests before advancing to the state level competition. This year, military style marching bands were given their own category in which to compete.
Military style marching bands first competed in regional contests. Bands who declare their intent to participate in the state contest and earn a Division 1 rating in the regional contest advanced to the State Military Marching Band Contest.
In accordance with other UIL band contests, state level competition is open to Class 2A, 4A and 6A schools in even numbered years and Class 1A, 3A and 5A schools in odd numbered years. This regulation allowed the Bullard Panther Band to contend for a state title in the first championship specifically designed for military style marching bands.
Eleven schools vied for the top spot in the Class 4A division. Bullard’s ranking at fourth placed them behind bands from Lindale, Spring Hill and Gilmer.
The 2020 drum majors were Brody Bradshaw, Audrey Rhyne, Anthony Toto and Stella Vaughn.
The band is directed by Gary Jordan who is assisted by Samantha Clendenny, Chris Murray and Colton Lackey.
