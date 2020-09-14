BULLARD – A 59.5599 cent tax rate was unanimously adopted during a recent Bullard City Council meeting, a rate that will help fund the city's newly adopted budget of $5,249,880.
According to Sonja Richey, finance director for the city, both figures are slightly lower than ones for the previous year.
Last year's ad velorum rate – assessed per $100 property valuation – was 60.53 cents, while the 2019-20 budget was $6,210,320.
“The new budget is lower than last year's because of a large infrastructure grant project that was included in the 2019-20 budget, (while we) reduced our tax rate because of the increase in the property values,” she said, noting that this year, “we will bring in more property tax revenue than last year.”
Additions included in the 2020-21 budget are a new police officer, debt service for two new police vehicles, cost-of-living raises, right-of-way payment to TxDot for Hwy 2493 expansion, capping Well # 5, a used boom mower and a refurbished generator, Richey said.
In other action during the Sept. 8 meeting, city leaders also:
• Approved final replat of Lots 1 and 2, block 4, Town of Bullard, and Lots 1 and 2, Block A, Green Valley addition, and to Bullard Church of Christ Edition, Vinson Morley, A-15, at southwest corner of East Main Street and South Lovelace Street – Bullard Church of Christ;
• Held a public hearing for a zoning change from R-1 to C-2, as requested by Bullard Church of Christ, regarding property of Lot 1 and 2, Block 4, City of Bullard Subdivision and Lots 1 and 2, Block A, Green Valley Subdivision, on East Main Street.
• Adopted an ordinance amending the city's code of ordinances regarding increase in solid waste rates, beginning Oct. 1, in response to an increase based on CPI by contractor provider Republic Services Inc (Allied Waste) as authorized in their contract;
• Reviewed a proposed budget from the Bullard Community Library for the fiscal year 2020, then approved a contract for financial support of the library for the upcoming fiscal year;
• Adopted ordinance amending the 2019-20 budget by moving funds budgeted into accounts for which expenditures will not be needed to those accounts for which additional expenditures will be needed;
• Approved a change order number to a contract with Fritcher Utilities LP DBA Fritcher Construction Services, for Bluebonnet Point Wellness Texas Capital Fund Project for a contract cost decrease of $25,792;
• Approved a contractors final pay estimate of $136,564.61 with retainage reduced to 0% and accept certificate of construction completion submitted by KSA engineers and Fritcher Construction for Bluebonnet Point Wellness Texas Capitol Fund Project TCF Contract No. 7218052;
• Cast votes for Places 1-4 on the Board of Trustees for the Texas Municipal League intergovernmental risk pool;
• Approved various staff reports; and
• Approved minutes for an Aug. 11 regular meeting and Aug. 25 called meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.