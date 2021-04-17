Bullard city council received an informational report from Lexie Hudson during the April 13 meeting which noted the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6.
This annual event will take place in a new location this year, the Bullard First Baptist Church, 1428 N. Houston Street. Saddler’s is scheduled to cater the prayer breakfast and Hospitality Health ER will provide a coffee bar.
Hudson also reported the city had received a $5,000 grant from TC Energy to fund city events.
“They’ve been a sponsor of ours in the past,” she said. “They’ve been very giving every year and we’re very appreciative of it.”
The $5,000 amount recently received will be split to fund the prayer breakfast, Blast Over Bullard in July, National Night Out and Coptoberfest in October and the Christmas kickoff in December. Information on each of these events is listed on the city’s website, bullardtexas.net, on the community events page.
Hudson also noted TC Energy sponsored the Light Bullard Blue event this past January, allowing the city to offer blue light bulbs for free to community members.
In action items, council awarded a contract to Fritcher Construction for street improvements which will include street widening and a drainage channel.
Council approved a lease agreement for the police department offices at 204 W. Main. The approval included authorization for the city manager to negotiate and execute the lease.
Other items approved included:
• Execution of standard utility agreement with the State of Texas regarding the widening of F.M. 2493;
• A new interlocal agreement with Smith County for animal shelter and impoundment services;
• Appointment of Timothy Twigg to the planning and zoning commission; and
• Appointment of the P&Z commission to serve as the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee.
Council members received a report from Steven Adams with Specialized Public Finance, Inc. regarding an update on the status with funding for a new wastewater treatment plant.
The council introduced new and promoted employees, including Maria Moreira, human resources director; Aida Cruz – utility clerk; John Baker, street department; Matthew Pierce, patrol officer; and Trealan Thompson, patrol officer.
All members were present either in person or via videoconference.
