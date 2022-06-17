Bullard to implement water conservation plan

BULLARD - Beginning on Monday, June 20, the City of Bullard will begin mandatory water conservation efforts, according to a release.
The plan is in response to near-drought like conditions that exist in the area.
Residents with even numbered addresses will be allowed to water outside on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday while those having odd number addresses will be permitted to water outdoors on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.
No outdoor watering will be allowed on Friday.
"Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100 no nor greater than $500 as provided by city ordinance."
For questions, or to obtain more information, phone Bullard City Hall (903) 894-7223.
