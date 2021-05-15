Newly reelected Mayor Pam Frederick and Council Members Mark Anderson and Lane McDaniel took the oath of office at the May 11 meeting, before beginning their new terms. Bryan Willis was reelected to serve as Mayor Pro Tem.
Paul Mascot, who was to be appointed Associate Municipal Judge and take the oath of office, was unable to attend the meeting due to poor weather conditions so the item was tabled.
The council approved a resolution directing the publication of notice of the city’s intention to issue combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation in the amount of $1.8 million. The funds generated from the certificates of obligation are to be used for a wastewater treatment plant.
In a related matter, council authorized the city to enter into an agreement with Specialized Public Finance, Inc. to serve as the financial advisor related to the issuance of the certificates of obligation.
The Bullard city council also approved items allowing for the return of the annual Red, White and Blue Festival, which had to be canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bullard Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event, has been granted authority to host the festival on city property and has scheduled it for Saturday, September 8.
Street closures were approved for a portion of Emma Street, from Houston Street to Phillips Street, and a portion of Cain Street, from Rather to Phillips Street. The city also granted authority for a wine garden to be established by M6 Winery, using part of Phillips Street for on-premises consumption, under an approved license certificate.
Other items approved by council were the resolution denying the proposed Oncor Electric rate change, the final plat of approximately 12.4 acres of the Joseph Barnhart Survey in Windsor Estates and an ordinance increasing the deposit, from 1,250 to $1,900, for use of a fire hydrant meter.
A date on June 8, 2021, was set for a hearing on the voluntary annexation of an approximately 13.6 acre tract in the Vinson Moore Survey, known as Three Doves Estates Subdivision. The request was made by the landowner, Passmore Building and Investments, LLC, Stephen Passmore, President.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.