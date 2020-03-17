BULLARD – A May 2 municipal election has been cancelled by the Bullard City Council, according to city officials.
Only three candidates filed for three at-large seats up for election this year – Terry Mebane and incumbents Shirley Coe and Bryan Willis.
During its council meeting Tuesday, city leaders voted to declare them as unopposed candidates for the general election, which, per government code, allows a candidate to be declared elected, said city communications director Lexie Hudson.
The trio will be sworn into their two-year terms at the first council meeting following the May 2 election day.
During the meeting, the council also acted on agenda items regarding an audit by Murrey, Paschall & Caperton PC for the year ending Sept 30, 2019, as well a $19,750 payment for the city audit and a $4,950 BEDCO audit for same time period. Both the city audit and payment of the two audits were approved.
In other action, city leaders:
• Adopted a gaming ordinance, with details to be announced;
• Adopted a curfew ordinance for minors ages 17 and younger, to update one which expired, Hudson said;
• Approved an agreement with Capco Engineering for professional services to construct a new wastewater treatment plant and sewer mains with proceeds from the Texas Water Development Board Clean Water State Revolving Fund subsidized loan program;
• Adopted a resolution Resolution to temporarily close a portion of Emma Street on April 25 during certain hours for the Chamber of Commerce Family Fun Day. Closures from Houston to Phillips streets, as well as a portion of Phillips Street from Emma to Main Streets. The city also agreed to provide use of its electric power surge for bounce houses and food trucks, as well as water for bathroom-area sinks;
• Approved the Bullard Police Department’s 2019 annual report on racial profiling;
• Approved various departmental reports; and
• Approved minutes of a Feb. 11 regular council meeting.
No action was taken regarding executive action, Hudson said.
