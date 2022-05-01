The Bullard Junior Firefighters attended the annual Fire Games conducted by the Rowlett Fire Department and brought home a first place trophy, winning the EMS drill, one of five challenges that are part of the competition.
“We’re not even a year old and you took first place,” Lt. Grady Grammer, of the Bullard Volunteer Fire Department, told the young firefighters. “That’s huge.”
He and his wife Sharon, also a member of the fire department, lead the Bullard Junior Firefighters program, with much support from the department and from parents.
The junior firefighter program in Bullard began in July 2021 and the Fire Games in Rowlett was the group’s first opportunity to compete. The group of mostly 14 and 15-year-old students faced six other teams, including Explorers, a program similar to Junior Firefighters that extends to age 21.
“They knew what they were going up against, but it did not stop them,” Grammer said.
Devin Nelson, 15, described a rush of adrenaline mixed with a kind of dread heading into the games.
“Explorers can be up to 21, and you’re thinking these guys are adults and what are we going to do compared to them,” he said.
However, Nelson also said once they hit the playing field, he was ready.
Martin Roache III, 14, recalled a similar experience.
“Getting there, I was nervous.” he said, “Then getting ready, I started to calm down.”
One team member told of a different experience.
“I wasn’t that scared, because I knew all of us had been training really hard,” said Tripp Davis, 14. “We were prepared for this.”
Their preparation became evident when they beat out the other teams for first place in the EMS category of the competition.
“I know me and others felt great after getting first in EMS,” said Payton Dison, 15. “It feels good to know that we can compete against other programs and beat them, no matter how long the program’s been going on.”
In the EMS challenge, Bullard won by minutes, according to Grady, while being beaten by only seconds in the remaining four drills.
“For being a brand new program here and their first time attending, they did great,” Sharon Grammer said.
She noted the games are more intense than regular training.
“They want to do their best, but you’ve got spectators watching and you’ve got somebody judging you. You have your peers that are also watching you as well,” she said.
Both Grammers were proud of the group’s performance at the Fire Games, with Grady noting the evaluators stated the team had gone above and beyond what anybody else had done.
Some of Bullard’s junior firefighters joined the program due to family influence.
Roache said his parents have been firefighters as long as he can remember and there are family friends who work as firefighters and paramedics.
“I’ve gotten to love it,” he said. “Here recently, I’ve been really into it so I thought I’d take the chance to join and see how it is. Right now, I’m pretty sure I’m going to make this a career.”
Tali Amora, son of Sharon and Grady Grammer, wasn’t given much choice about joining, considering his parents run the program. He did say there are points of interest for him in the junior firefighters.
“I like doing EMT stuff, learning life skills and having a great time with my pals,” he said.
According to Nelson, his step-dad served in the related fields of flight paramedic and ER director.
“My big push was from him,” Nelson said, though he admits to his own interest in various types of training the group has already experienced.
Dison said he has family that works with law enforcement as well as some who work with the fire department.
“I wanted to learn more learn more on that and see what happens on a day-to-day basis with the firefighters,” Dison said.
He has already taken some good-natured ribbing from the law enforcement side of the family for his choice.
The only member present who did not claim any firefighting family, was Davis.
“The reason I joined the JFP was to make myself better,” he said. “I really didn’t do anything in middle school and then I saw Grady come up to the middle school with flyers and [he] had this talk about the fire department and joining the program. I was like, ‘I need to do it.’ So, I did it.”
Each of the members appeared to agree that they were better for their experiences in the program.
“Our program is not just fire and EMS; it’s life lessons overall,” Grammer said. “We want to have these juniors prepared for their first step in the next level of their life.”
The program, based on the National Volunteer Fire Council, is designed to prepare participants to step across the line from junior firefighter, almost immediately into an adult firefighter role.
“The end goal, is when they turn 18, they have everything done besides their live fire because you have to be 18 to do live fire,” Grammer said.
Once a junior firefighter turns 18, they become eligible to attend the Engineering Extension Service training at Texas A&M and live fire training drills. Then, according to Grammar, if they pass the Firefighters and Fire Marshals Association test and the Texas Conventional Fire Protection test, you have certified firefighters at age 18 who already have four years of experience.
The current class of nine have a variety of interests and come from different areas, but all agree that additional members are needed in the junior firefighter program. Prospective participants will be required to complete an application and interview for the program. The only costs to individuals is for their black shoes, pants and belt. The students conduct fundraising for all other expenses, as the program is not funded by the Emergency Service District or other organization.
Visit the Bullard Fire Jr. Firefighter Program for pictures and information.
For further information, or to join the Junior Firefighter Program, contact Grady Grammer via email at william.grammer@smithcountyfire.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.