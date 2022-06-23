Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis issued a county-wide burn ban on Wednesday, July 22, due to the dry conditions and high temperatures.
This ban remains in effect for seven days, although county commissioners are likely to institute a burn ban during the Tuesday, June 28, meeting that will be effective for 90 days or until lifted. Should Cherokee County experience enough rain to alter current conditions, the ban could be lifted at that time.
Residents throughout the county are asked not to conduct any outdoor burning and to use common sense measures to prevent fire outbreaks, such as being mindful where cigarettes are discarded.
In Troup, this ban is effective for all residents regardless of whether they live in Smith or Cherokee County. If either county issues a burn ban, the entire city is regarded as under the ban and burning within city limits is prohibited, according to Troup ordinance.
For residents of Bullard, also divided into Smith and Cherokee Counties, only those living in Cherokee County are affected by the current burn ban.
