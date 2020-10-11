Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson served as Master of Ceremonies and Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis spoke at the Jacksonville chamber sponsored Business@Lunch event hosted by Central Baptist Church Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The event was sponsored by Porter Pharmacy, 98.3 KYYK, Central Baptist, Oncor, Discount Computer Depot, Austin Bank and Harry’s Building Materials.
Food was provided by The Event Catering.
Pictured from l-r: Cherokee County Commissioners Patrick Reagan and Steven Norton, Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis, Cherokee County Commissioner Billy McCutheon and Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
