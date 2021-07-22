Keep Jacksonville Beautiful named The Butterfly Barn as the latest recipient of the Beauty and Business Award. Pictured are (from left) Pam Duke, owner, and KJB members Glynda Corley and Judy Angle.
Located at 664 N. Bolton, this business has created a miniature oasis in Jacksonville with the beautiful plants and inviting curb appeal.
Keep Jacksonville Beautiful thanks The Butterfly Barn for helping make Jacksonville shine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.