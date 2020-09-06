RUSK – A Rusk man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident involving an argument between siblings.According to Cherokee County Jail employees Sunday, Frank Pope has been released on a $100,000 bond.The incident occurred Friday morning, when Rusk police were called around 7 a.m. to a residence in the 600 block of West 6th St., in reference to a 911 request for an ambulance, that someone had been shot, according to police reports."Officers arrived and found that Joseph Pope had been shot in the leg," and was taken by ambulance for treatment to an area hospital, the report noted.
The incident occurred when Joseph came home that morning, and argued with his brother, Frank; "the argument became physical, and during the course of the disturbance, Frank Pope pulled a pistol and shot his brother," the report stated.A first-degree felony warrant was issued for Frank Pope, who was arrested the same day, according to the report.
