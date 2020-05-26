Applications are being taken for a project that benefits military service members and surviving spouses living in Texas. The C. O. I. N. (Combats Overcoming Income Needs) Project offers financial assistance to veterans who faced a financial barrier to employment and or quality of life, according to information provided by the CLC, Inc.
That includes assistance for mortgage, rent, emergency hotel; auto payment, insurance, mechanical repairs; utility, cell phone, internet payments; and child care payment. Payments are made directly to the vendor for eligible beneficiaries, the release noted.
Applicants must provide a DD214; copy of bills for which assistance is requested; proof of all household income; driver's license or photo ID; Social Security card/birth certificate/passport; utility bill or lease or mortgage statement to determine county of residence.
To make an appointment or to learn more about the program, contact Keri Ann Wilcox, 817-569-9008 extension 16, or email kwilcox@clcinc.org.
