ALTO – The Texas Historical Commission’s Caddo Mounds State Historic Site re-opened for visitors May 1, offering its regular business hours until further notice.
The site’s grounds and trails will be open daily to 20 people at one time. It's Visitor Center will be open on Tuesdays – Sundays and limited to 5 persons at any one time. No golf carts are available, while any on-site programming will remain suspended until further notice.
“The safety of our visitors and staff is extremely important to us, and so is our passion for Texas history,” said Mark Wolfe, Executive Director of the THC. “We are pleased to re-open our sites that tell our state's story and restore as many amenities and attractions as the current situation safely allows.”
Visitors to the site are asked to:
• Limit group visits to no more than 5-person groups who share the same household.
• Maintain strict social distance (6 feet) from anyone at the site who is not part of your household.
• Consider wearing face coverings, which are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of COVID-19.
For more information pertaining to site specific guidelines, visit www.visitcaddomounds.com.
Follow the Department of State Health Services guidelines to keep fellow Texans healthy and safe (www.dshs.tx.us/coronavirus) and refer to the THC Public Health page (www.thc.texas.gov/publichealth) to review all current sites guidelines and updates.
