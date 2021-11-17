In commemoration of National Pro Bono Week, Oct. 25-29, Lone Star Legal Aid honored Jill Campbell Penn as Outstanding New Volunteer.
Lone Star Legal Aid Pro Bono awards recognize attorneys, law firms and community partners who donate their time and legal expertise to ensure that all east Texas residents have equal access to the courts. Campbell Penn was formally recognized Oct. 26. Several distinguished speakers, including Paul E. Furrh, Jr., Lone Star Legal Aid CEO, keynote speaker Honorable J. Brett Busby, Texas Supreme Court and several east Texas judges, include the Honorable Clyde Herrington, County court at Law No. 2, Angelina County, were present.
The live awards presentation is slated for 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, during the Nacogdoches County Bar Association meeting at the Fredonia Hotel.
Jill Campbell Pennn is being honored and recognized for joining the growing cadre of volunteer attorneys in the Nacogdoches office service area during this COVID-plagued year. While she primarily specializes in Construction, Consumer and Personal Injury litigation, her pro bono cases are in the area where her service is needed the most, which is Family Law, in Cherokee and surrounding counties.
Lone Star Legal Aid salutes Campbell Penn for her deep personal commitment to pro bono service and willingness to assist some of east Texas’ most vulnerable residents.
Campbell Penn is a Partner in Richards Penn, LLP where her practice is trial intensive. She focuses primarily on protecting individuals that have been harmed by the actions of another. She is a staunch proponent of giving back to the community, especially local schools, as a member of the Jacksonville ISD School Board and the Parent Teacher Organization at both of her children’s schools. She also volunteers as a judge for the American Moot Court Association – Nationals Tournament, where the best and brightest advocates from colleges and universities across the United States compete.
