UPDATED AT 11:45 AM WEDNESDAY
School officials have announced that a movie evening slated Thursday at New Summerfield Coliseum has been cancelled.
The event, which is being held for New Summerfield schools students, will be rescheduled at a later date.
- - -
NEW SUMMERFIELD — The parking lot at the New Summerfield Coliseum will turn into a drive-in movie theater on Thursday evening.
The evening's feature, “Trolls World Tour”, is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
There will be no admission charge to see the movie. Food and drinks will be sold, with the proceeds going to the New Summerfield Elementary School.
Those attending are asked to stay in their vehicles. Instructions will be given upon arrival regarding the sound.
