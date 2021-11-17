The filing period for the 2022 Texas Primary Elections officially opened Saturday, Nov. 13, allowing candidates to file with their respective party chairs for a place on the March 1, 2022 primary ballot.
For primary elections, candidates file their applications with their state party chairs or, in the event that a district is wholly contained within a single county, their county party chairs. The state and county chairs, in turn, upload approved candidates into the Texas Secretary of State's portal.
The filing period for county, district and statewide offices ends at 6:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Early voting for the March 1, 2022 Primary Elections begins Monday, Feb. 14.
The Cherokee County Republican Party is hosting a filing day event from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at party headquarters, located at 205 E. Rusk St., across from the main Jacksonville Fire Station. Those interested in filing are asked to contact County Chair John Earle at johnearlegop@gmail.com.
The Democratic Party of Cherokee County is not holding such an event, according to County Chair Janice Thacker.
To view the list of candidates who have filed, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s portal at candidate.texas-election.com/Elections/getQualifiedCandidatesInfo.do.
