Filing for the March primary has closed and the slate of candidates has been determined.
All candidates are running as Republicans.
Of the 13 races on the March 2 Primary, only four are contested. The candidates for the contested races, listed in alphabetical order, are:
County Judge
• Chris Davis
• Dean Dublin
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
• Don McCormack
• Michael Goff
• Amber Lusk Hood
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
• Al Chavira
• Phillip Grimes
Justice of the Peace Precinct 5
• Joey Ray
• Rodney Wallace
Incumbents running for reelection in uncontested races include:
• District Judge, 369th Judicial District – Michael Davis
• County Court at Law – Janice Crosby Stone
• District Clerk – Alison Parrott Dotson
• County Clerk – Laverne Lusk
• County Treasurer – Erin Thrash Curtis
• County Surveyor – Kristopher Morgan
• County Commissioner Precinct 2 – Steven Norton
• County Commissioner Precinct 4 – Billy M. McCutcheon
• Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 – Brenda Dominy
Early voting in Cherokee County begins Monday, Feb. 14 and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. Polls will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Polls will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of President’s Day.
Poll locations include the Cherokee County Elections Office, 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk, the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville, and the River Church, 595 S. Marcus St./Hwy 69 S. in Alto.
Voters are reminded that new county election precincts will be in effect for the March 2 Primary Election.
Changes to election precincts include:
• Election Precinct 24 gains territory from Election Precinct 12 from Gambrell St. to King St. to Bagley Rd/County Road 1331 and Academy St. to Bagley Rd/County Road 1331.
• Election Precinct 22 gains territory from Election Precinct 4 following new commissioner precinct lines gaining the west area of Reklaw.
• Election Precinct 15 gains territory from Election Precinct 38, from W. Louisiana St. to Hwy 79 to Hickory St. to Devereaux St. to Bridge St. to Woodlawn Ave until College Ave.
• Election Precinct 43 gains territory from Election Precinct 38, from Texas Ave. to W. Pine St. to Washington Ave. to Alabama Ave.
The order adopting new election precincts, as well as maps depicting the new precincts are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Elections Department, located at 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
For questions regarding election precincts, call 903-683-8409.
