Candle light vigil to take place Thur. night for Cooper Reid

TYLER- A candle light vigil will be held for Cooper Reid, a member of the Troup High School football team, at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler at 7:15 p.m. this evening.
Parking lot staff will be on duty and will be directing those attending to park on the first and the second floors of the structure, with the vigil scheduled to take place on the third floor.
Reid suffered a brain injury during a football game earlier this month, and since that time he has been recovering at a Tyler hospital.
The East Texas community has shown a bevy of support for Reid and his family throughout the past couple of weeks. From t-shirt sales to special offers made by local and area businesses to a Cooper Reid account being established at Austin Bank; these are just a few of the ways that East Texans have come together to assist.
At last Friday night's Troup football game in Omaha, Texas, members of the Paul Pewitt High School Student Council made a special donation to Reid, in a ceremony that took place on the field prior to the start of the game between the Tigers and the Brahmas.
The Reid family continues to ask that everyone keep Cooper in their prayers at this time.
