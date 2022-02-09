The Alto community gathered Wednesday evening, just one night following the tragic death of student-athlete DeVonte Mumphrey, for a candle-light vigil that was held in the parking lot of Hilltop Baptist Church in honor of the young man’s life.
Mumphrey, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, collapsed during a basketball game and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Family, friends, classmates and community members gathered to honor Mumphrey and share memories.
During his opening remarks, Mumphrey's Pastor Dusty Lee relayed a part of his interview with a news station earlier that day regarding Mumphrey’s sudden death. He said he had been asked, “How are you going to make it?”
“I said what you don’t know about Alto is we all come together. We have big hearts. We have strong faith in God and we come together and we lift each other up,” Lee said.
Lionel Whitaker voiced the opening prayer, thanking God for the blessings received through Mumphrey and asked God to grant strength and comfort to the family, to bless them, and to bind the community together.
After a few verses of Amazing Grace were sung, Lee lit a candle in Mumphrey’s memory. From that, he lit his own candle, shared his flame with a few others and then the light spread across the parking lot as each person lit the candles of those near them.
“Be the light for your neighbor; be the light for those around you,” Lee said. “That doesn’t stop here because ‘Vonte would not want it to stop in this parking lot, because he would want you to continue showing the light of Christ to the many.”
While his life was cut short, Mumphrey’s influence was long, as was apparent by the over 200 people who attended the vigil and the many who spoke highly of him.
Friends, family, classmates and teachers shared memories and thoughts about Mumphrey, sometimes resulting in whispers of agreement and even, at times, eliciting laughter.
Mumphrey was repeatedly described as being an encouragement to others. One friend said he had a “heart of gold.”
Teachers and other adults described Mumphrey as polite and respectful, and the “kind of kid you want your kids to be around.”
High School Principal Shanequa Redd-Dorsey affirmed Mumphrey was an exceptional student who was loved by all his teachers.
It was evident from the outpouring of support and the memories shared that Mumphrey was well-loved and will be greatly missed in his community.
