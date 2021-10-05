The third annual Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Ride took place Oct. 3 at the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena.
The event featured mutton busting, a rodeo clown and of course, the main attraction, bull riding.
A crowd, estimated at over 1,200, turned out for the Saturday evening event.
Canyon Bass, having won a draw for a second ride, made the most of his night. He earned both first and third place. Garrett Jones secured second in the event.
Canyon Bass, having won the top spot, became the 2021 Champion.
Event organizers appreciate the community support and thank all those who were involved.
For pictures and video of the event, visit the Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding Facebook page.
