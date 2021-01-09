As reports of protesters clashing with police and breaking into the Capitol building were streaming in Wednesday afternoon, a conversation with Jacksonville resident John Earle painted a contrasting picture of events outside.
The Associated Press reported both chambers abruptly recessed as dozens of people breached security perimeters and that lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired into the Rotunda.
Congress members were evacuated and the Capitol went on lock-down.
Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices, according to AP reports.
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a 6 p.m. curfew for the city, which went out via emergency text alert.
John Earle, who serves as Republican Chair for Cherokee County, was in Washington D.C. and was contacted by phone at approximately 2:45 p.m. the same day.
His experience outside the Capitol was quite removed from the situation indoors. Earle stated he was at the back of the building somewhere between the Capitol and the Supreme Court buildings.
He said police barricades were indeed broken and people did go up to the steps of the Capitol.
“I didn’t see anybody go in or anything like that,” Earle said. “They’re just all hanging out at the steps. They’ve been singing the national anthem, chanting ‘USA,’ singing God Bless America.”
Although he couldn’t confirm the accounts himself, Earle said he did hear that a couple of people had been shot inside the Capitol after it was breached.
One woman was shot inside the Capitol and later died, according to AP reports. She was identified Thursday as 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran.
“I did hear several big explosions like concussion grenades,” Earle said. “I don’t know what it was, but I did hear several large explosions.”
The Associated Press reported percussion grenades were used in an effort to clear the area around the Capitol.
Earle mentioned he’d seen where Congressman Lance Gooden had tweeted out that he’d heard gunshots but was safe.
Gooden’s exact tweet read, “I’m safe. I hear gunshots but I’m safe. Pray for our nation.”
“Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW,” Senator Ted Cruz stated on Twitter. “The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but not violence – from Left or Right – is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.”
Although he did not personally see any among the multiple thousands present enter the Capitol, Earle said he was shown a video.
“Somebody showed me a video of someone breaking a window and they were dressed in black, breaking a window and going through a window of the Capitol building,” he said. “I did see police with riot gear march by. The riot police were in black and there were some men with green fatigues on who were following them, so I do not know if the National Guard has been called.”
About 1,100 District of Columbia National Guard members had been mobilized to support local law enforcement, according to the Associated Press.
Earle described the scene as having ambulances and police cars everywhere, yet stated he did not personally feel threatened.
“I have felt very safe since I’ve been here,” he said. “Now I’m concerned with what’s going on, but I don’t fear for my safety.”
Describing his interactions and observations during the day, Earle said protesters were mostly respectful, courteous.
“Nobody I’ve personally seen has burned flags or bashed windows. Everybody’s been mostly respectful. I think they’re just fed up.”
He also stated the “real patriots are standing on the steps chanting ‘USA,’ waving flags.”
His own attendance at the Washington D.C. rally had several intentions.
“My purpose was to come and make my voice heard. I was supporting the president and I feel that our election integrity has gone down the tube. I just wanted to be a part of what’s going on and just to show my support and to send the government a message that we need to investigate our election process.”
Perhaps it was an understatement when he said, “It’s been an interesting day.” It is certainly one that will not soon be forgotten by many Americans.
Despite the delay, Congress did return and certify the November 2020 General Election results Wednesday evening, verifying Joe Biden as the 46th United States President.
