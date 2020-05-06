Car parade set for Friday at The Arbors in Rusk

A Family and Community Car Parade, honoring mothers and residents at The Arbors Healthcare & Rehab in Rusk will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Participants are asked to line up beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 927 Crockett St.
Those taking part in the parade are encouraged to honk, yell or wave at the seniors to let them know that they are not forgotten during these challenging days.
The Arbors staff ask everyone to remain in their vehicles at all times in order to maintain social distancing.
