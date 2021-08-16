Car pulled from underneath FM 346 bridge over Lake Palestine

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department was able too extract an automobile from under the Farm To Market 346 bridge over Lake Palestine on Friday.
The Texas Game Warden dive team and Isaacs Wrecker Service also assisted in recovering the vehicle, a four-door sedan,which law enforcement estimated had been in the water for several years.
The case is continuing to be investigated.
A game warden had spotted the car in the water several days ago, with Friday being earliest a dive team could be brought in to assist,in what was anything but a routine recovery.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
