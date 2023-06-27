The Pride of America Car Show, organized by Texas Red Dirt Productions, is slated for Saturday, July 1, at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring Street. Admission is free to the public.
Proceeds from the show will benefit Pride of America, a non-profit that ships care packaged to deployed military personnel. The organization, based in Elkhart, Texas, was founded in 2016 by Stefani Gist.
“My brother was deployed and [I] realized how many of our service members either didn’t have friends or family to send them things or they simply couldn’t afford it,” she stated as her reason for organizing the non-profit.
Pride of America, with some support from Gist’s husband, Kevin, has been able to ship more than 3,000 care packages to America’s deployed military personnel.
“We receive all the deployment addresses from friends or family of deployed service members via Facebook, email or at one of the many events we do,” she said. “We’re also always looking for volunteers and want to thank Texas Red Dirt Productions, for organizing and planning the entire show, and our local sponsors.”
The car show, hosted from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., will feature a variety of cars and trucks, a pinup contest, live music, food and various vendors.
First through third prizes will be presented in each show category, which include:
• People’s choice car
• People’s choice truck
• Best classic car
• Best classic truck
• Best modern car
• Best modern truck
• Best other/exotic
• Best interior
• Best wheels
Each vehicle entry is $15 and registration is open. Registration closes at 2 p.m. the day of the show, with prizes to be presented at 2:30 p.m. To preregister, visit the Pride of America Facebook page and follow the eventbrite link posted June 21.
A pinup contest will be conducted along with the car show. There is a $10 fee to enter. Those who wish to enter can have photos taken and printed on-site by Texas Red Dirt Photography or may bring and submit 4x6 prints the day of the show. Awards include a trophy, sash, tiara and becoming Ms. June in the 2024 Pride of America calendar. Second and third place will receive sashes and free entry to the Sept. 2 pinup contest. To preregister for the pinup contest, send a Facebook message to Texas Red Dirt Photography or a text to 713-503-6612.
Organizers are seeking additional vendors, including another food vendor. If interested, contact Pride of America at 903-764-1704.
Donations are always welcome and can be made online through Pride of America’s website.
To find out more about the organization, visit pride-of-america.ueniweb.com or find the non-profit on Facebook.
