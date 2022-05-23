Car wreck near Reklaw claims life of Kilgore man

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas - A Kilgore man died in a one-vehicle traffic accident that took place at 6:20 p.m. on Saturday on FM 2962, located about two miles west of Reklaw.
The deceased was identified as 51-year-old Omar Gallardo Moreno, who lived in Kilgore.
DPS investigators say that Moreno was traveling north bound on FM 2962 in a 2006 Lexus ES330 and was approaching a curve at the intersection of FM 2962 and CR 1214.
DPS officers indicated that Moreno was traveling at an unsafe speed and failed to maneuver around a curve and entered the north bound borrow ditch a few feet north of the intersection.
Moreno entered the ditch prior to steering back across FM 2962 and entering into a side skid.
