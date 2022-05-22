The Cardenas Family Foundation awarded two students with scholarships that will enable them to have a successful transition into higher education.
This year, Marc Anthony Cardenas, Vice-President of the Cardenas Family Foundation, awarded Mr. Jovanny Morales, the Jacksonville High School 2022 Scholarship recipient.
Jovanny's passion for music and performance is expressed in his statement, "everyone has a unique mind to use the strength of knowledge to achieve beyond the great scheme of the world. I want to use my education to fully understand the true theories of music and compose my own pieces for the world to enjoy." He continues to detail his aspiration of keeping the art of classical and jazz saxophone alive and becoming a composer. He states, "the main achievement I want to accomplish is to compose orchestral music for Disney."
Cardenas elaborated on Jovanny’s statement.
"Our Foundation truly believes in Mr. Jovanny's goals. We are certain he will accomplish all his dreams due to his passion and inspiration for music. His vision of life is truly remarkable, and I have learned from him," he said.
This year the Cardenas Family fulfilled their promise of expanding to the Middle East and committing to their vision of serving all communities by awarding the inaugural Cardenas Family Foundation: A Scholarship for All.
The President of the Cardenas Family Foundation, Reem Alkaabi, highlights the importance of anti-bullying while ensuring global opportunities for communities worldwide as she awarded Mathad Rashid Al Shamsi from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Al Shamsi is a High School senior at Al Diyafah High School in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Throughout his youth, Al Shamsi moved from school to school due to the bullying he would suffer from peers. However, it was not until he encountered motivating educators and school counselors that supported him and encouraged his resilience for academic success.
Al Shamsi states, "from sixth through ninth grade, I was bullied for my dyslexia, to the point that I thought this would be my life forever. The year I met Ms. Hanan and Mr. Sameh, my life completely changed because they saw something in me, which allowed me to believe in myself."
Al Shamsi’s challenges throughout middle and high school show that bullying is real across the globe, but it takes dedicated educators to bring change to a student's life.
The Cardenas Family Foundation has now begun to disperse assistance in Jacksonville, Texas, as well as the Middle East. Both Reem Alkaabi and Marc Anthony Cardenas will begin to work closely as they attempt to bridge two entirely different communities towards academic achievement and human flourishing.
Jovanny Morales will attend the University of Texas at Tyler this upcoming August and major in Music Composition and Performance.
Mathad Al Shamsi will attend Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia this upcoming June and major in Aerospace Engineering.
Previous scholarship recipients include:
2021 – Darehy Modesto
2020 – Edwin Delgado
2019 – Maribel Chaparro Pinales
2018 – Jacqueline Posada
The Cardenas Family Foundation Scholarship, 2022-2023, will begin its JHS application process in August. For inquiries, send an email to scholarships@thecardenasfamily.org.
