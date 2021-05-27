The Cardenas Family Foundation is proud to continue observing student's determination in pursuing higher education, regardless of the hardships of living through a pandemic and adapting to the changes opposed by the education field. The Cardenas Family Foundation is honored to award Mr. Darehy Modesto as the JHS 2021 Scholarship recipient!
“As the child of immigrant parents, there are many excuses I could use to deal with my problems, but on the contrary, this has instead made me even more determined to succeed.” Darehy's opening statement immediately highlights his perseverance throughout the challenges he's faced in life when he moved with his family to the U.S. Darehy goes on to explain how he came to find his passion in Sonography, "We volunteer at Christus Mother Frances in Tyler, Tx. These rotations at the hospital have not only allowed me to explore the many possibilities of the medical field but, along with my health science classes, have helped me slowly break out of my shell. They have been a huge help in making me a more educated, confident, and determined person."
The founder of the Cardenas Family Foundation, Antonio Cardenas Jr, elaborates on the importance of creating opportunities for all students. He states “as the world faces unprecedented changes and challenges, it is most crucial for educational leaders and teachers to continue creating platforms for students to become curious and prepared for life decisions. If we educate students as they are, they will remain as they are but if we educate them as they ought to be they will become as they ought to be. Mr. Darehy Modesto is a testimony to this concept due to the various opportunities he has been provided while at Jacksonville High School.”
The Cardenas Family Foundation is determined on creating cycles of human flourishing and will continue to do so with initiatives from other families and communities. It is the ultimate vision of the foundation to instill solidarity within local Latin families while propelling all students to remain ambitious and capable.
The foundation is also in the process of aiming to reach a larger platform of students at both the national and international level by forming relations with other Texas High Schools and Middle Eastern International Schools.
Darehy Modesto will be attending Tyler Junior College this fall and will major in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
The Cardenas Family Foundation Scholarship 2021-2022 will begin its JHS application process in August.
