Texas National Guard lends a hand
Progress photo by Jo Anne Embleton

Members from Texas Army National Guard Unit 1-124 CAV of Waco were on hand Wednesday, helping to distribute more than 200 free boxes of food at the Good Samaritan in Rusk. According to Mona Ryan-Burford of The Good Samaritan, the team will return Wednesday, May 27, to distribute additional boxes of food between 9 and 11:30 a.m. The Good Samaritan is located at 190 W. 2nd St. in Rusk.

