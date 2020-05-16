Members from Texas Army National Guard Unit 1-124 CAV of Waco were on hand Wednesday, helping to distribute more than 200 free boxes of food at the Good Samaritan in Rusk. According to Mona Ryan-Burford of The Good Samaritan, the team will return Wednesday, May 27, to distribute additional boxes of food between 9 and 11:30 a.m. The Good Samaritan is located at 190 W. 2nd St. in Rusk.
