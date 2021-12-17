Following the tradition of Christmas caroling, separate groups in Jacksonville in Rusk sang to various businesses Tuesday, Dec. 14.
In Jacksonville, members of the high school choir visited Texas National Bank, UT Health, Legacy Senior Living and Trinity Assisted Living, singing their carols and spreading Christmas cheer.
Local banks, hospitals and assisted living homes are contacted prior to the visits to assess who is able to fit in the choir on the date and times they are available, according to choir director Tiffany Hammock. The classes then make visits individually during their assigned time for final exams.
Although caroling is attempted annually, there are times when the choir is unable to go caroling such as when last year’s COVID-19 protocols prevented the visits.
“Those that remember it look forward to it. There have been years we could not go caroling, so this year is the first year for many students,” Hammock stated.
The purpose of the caroling is to spread cheer to everyone who hears the them, according to Hammock.
“The public is always very happy and excited to see us,” she stated. “Sometimes the audiences are small, other times they are large.”
Students enjoy the caroling as much as those who listen.
“I enjoyed all the smiles that we made on our audiences’ faces. I think overall, we enjoyed caroling. I loved to go to UT Health. I think we did an amazing job, and our audiences loved our voices,” said Freshman Brook Adams, a soprano in the choir.
Abram Rodrigues, a Junior who sings tenor, also commented on what he enjoyed about caroling.
“Seeing their faces smile up and singing along. They were most likely reminiscing about their past,” he stated. “It was a pleasant feeling.”
A younger set of students went caroling around the downtown square in Rusk. Dividing third-graders into groups, the children don Christmas garb, walk to the Square and sing for local businesses.
“I think the kids love it all. They love to dress up, sing and walk on foot to the square. They get to sing to family members, neighbors, friends,” stated Robin Sunday, third grade teacher.
It isn’t just the students who enjoy the experience.
“As teachers, we love the memories. There are some children that have never had the experience of caroling and we, as teachers, get to be a part of the new experience,” Sunday stated. “They truly sound like angels when they sing. It just makes us smile as we spread a little Christmas cheer.”
The tradition of downtown caroling began in 2012, according to Sunday. The students rehearse specified songs in their individual classrooms throughout December. When they visit the Square, the groups stop outside open businesses and begin singing.
“They will come out and sing with us,” Sunday stated. “It’s just a lot of fun.”
