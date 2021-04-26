Carter BloodCare has partnered with Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council-Trauma Service Area G and Area H.
During the recent severe winter storm, the supply of blood dropped from the 3-day norm to a half-day inventory.
Michael Johnson, a Healhcare Coalition Coordinator with RAC-G was personally impacted.
“In 2009, I was on a routine traffic stop as a police officer, on a Highway, and was struck by a passing pickup truck. I received life threatening injuries and required 3 units of blood to survive, so I personally understand the critical importance of adequate blood supplies,” he said.
Johnson, along with RAC-G and RAC-F have issued a challenge to all first responders and healthcare workers and others who are able to donate blood at the Carter BloodCare facilities.
The blood drives will be conducted in various locations in east Texas from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 3.
The locations include:
Canton Walmart, 603 E. Hwy 243;
Palestine Tractor Supply, 2200 Loop 256;
Jacksonville Tractor Supply, 1626 S. Jackson St.; and
Mt. Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave.
Appointments are not necessary at these locations and donors will be seen on a walk-in basis.
Carter BloodCare Director of Mobile Donor Recruitment, Clinton McCoy explained that 6000 donations were missed during the days of shutdown due to snow and ice, jeopardizing the already low supply of blood.
During the month of May, Carter BloodCare will also partner with Willow Creek Chiropractic and Home Care Network at Greenbrier Nursing to conduct blood drives in order to ensure blood is available if and where needed.
Willow Creek Chiropractic, 100 Willow Creek Parkway, is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 7, in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Michelle Ping at (903) 729-5051.
Home Care Network at Greenbrier Nursing, 2404 State Highway 155, is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jeremy Jones at (903) 729-6024.
