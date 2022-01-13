Could you spare a few hours a month to make a difference in a hurting child’s life? If so, CASA invites you to consider becoming an advocate for children.
CASA of Trinity Valley, a nonprofit that trains and mentors volunteers who advocate for children in foster care, has a need for volunteers in Cherokee County.
CASA is inviting those interested in learning more about CASA to a 101 come-and-go information session, starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Jacksonville office, located at 506 E. Commerce St. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call 903-284-6245 or visit www.casaoftv.org.
