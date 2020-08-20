CASA of Deep East Texas in need of teddy bears and blankets

RUSK — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Deep East Texas is running low on its supply of teddy bears and blankets. Each child that is placed in a foster home is given a teddy bear and blanket, which are donated by the public.
Those interested in donating may drop off a new teddy bear or blanket at J & P Qwik Stop. 157 W. 6th St. in Rusk.
The deadline to donate is Sept. 11.
CASA of Deep East Texas educates, supervises, and supports volunteer Guardian ad Litem to advocate in court for child victims of abuse and neglect, so they may live in safe, permanent homes.
