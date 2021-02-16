Could you provide a voice for an abused or neglected child?
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Trinity Valley, a nonprofit that trains and mentors volunteers who advocate for children in foster care, has a need for volunteers in Cherokee County.
CASA is inviting those interested to learn more about the organization at CASA 101. This is a come-and-go information session starting at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25. The event will be hosted at the CASA office in Jacksonville, located 506 E. Commerce Street.
Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call (903) 284-6245 or visit the organization’s website, www.casaoftv.org.
