CASA of Trinity Valley will host a “Come and Go” CASA 101/Volunteer Appreciation lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
This luncheon and informational meeting provides an opportunity for prospective volunteers to learn more about making a substantial, life-long difference in the life of an abused child. All interested parties are invited.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, a group of highly trained volunteers who are the eyes, ears and voice for children in the community who are in foster care.
CASA looks for individuals who have a heart to help. CASA will train volunteers on all else they need to know.
There are many hurting children in the community that need someone to believe in them, their futures and to become a voice for their best interests.
The luncheon will be held at the Jacksonville CASA office located at 506 East Commerce Street in Jacksonville.
For more information on CASA of Trinity Valley, visit casaoftv.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
To contact CASA of Trinity Valley, call (903) 675-7070 or email casaangela@casaoftv.org.
