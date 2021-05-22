In response to a resolution passed by the city council of Jacksonville, which called for the removal of the chief appraiser, the Cherokee County Appraisal District’s board of directors met with Jacksonville officials to hear the matter. Present were Jacksonville Mayor and CPA Randy Gorham, City Manager Greg Smith and City Attorney Brett Brewer. Jim Evans, council representing the board of directors was in attendance via telephone.
Smith presented the city’s case for the chief appraiser's dismissal.
“We, as the city of Jacksonville, took the certified roll that was presented by Mr. Flowers in October, and acted upon it and then increased our budget by our tax rate against the assessed values. Thus, the 200-plus thousand dollars that we had a shortfall,” Smith said.
“From our perspective, Mr. Flowers gave us incorrect data. Mr. Flowers did not know this was incorrect data until Ms. Briley reached out to him and asked the question. Then he sends us an amended one, that was sent in April, correcting his mistake. In the end, we feel Mr. Flowers did misrepresent the taxable value to the city of Jacksonville and that is why we are calling and asking for his removal as chief appraiser.”
Smith went on to state this was not the first mistake by Flowers, noting the issue with Rusk and Jacksonville ISDs and then the item concerning the city of Jacksonville.
The appraisal board, in 2018, had failed a MAPS study, or Methods and Assistance Program review, due to their omission of a single answer. In 2019, the valuations by the Cherokee County Appraisal District were deemed too low by the state comptroller's office, to the extent those values fell outside the mandated percentage. When an appraisal district conducts the Property Value Study, the assessed valuations must fall within a certain percentage of state values.
Normally, a certain “grace period” would be allowed in which the school district’s property values would be based on local values, even though not at market value. Due to the previous failure on the MAPS study, this grace period was not allowed, which resulted in a loss of state funding for the two school districts.
Smith admitted city officials performed the calculation that resulted in the additional funds and higher total levy, but did not contact Mr. Flowers or the appraisal district at that time to discover why the numbers differed between the city and the appraisal district.
“The city trusted the tax assessor to certify the appropriate amount of money,” Smith said.
Smith also confirmed the total tax levy remained the same on the original and revised statement submitted to the Jacksonville city council.
“The way the city council read it was the net taxable value is the certified roll we budget off of,” Smith said.
Chief Appraiser Lee Flowers explained that the value and levy are two separate items.
“The levy is how much you’re going to collect,” Flowers said.
On the certified tax roll levy, the total levy is the only certified number. The remainder of the form, which includes a worksheet showing how the total number was calculated, is provided as a courtesy.
“The levy that we are going to have to account for to our auditors and to the jurisdictions is on there, was certified the tax roll levy, not values on the sheet. That’s just additional information we provide.”
Evans reiterated that Flowers never wavered in his tax levy certification.
“He did what anybody would expect him to do and that was revise the non-certified numbers for clarity. But, if all he certified was the levy, then I believe that’s all the city was entitled to rely on,” Evans said. “The levy is the levy and the district stands by that number.”
Following executive session, the board approved a motion to not remove the chief appraiser considering the certified tax roll levy was clearly defined and did not change.
During the discussion, Smith stated the city of Jacksonville did not at that time have any litigation planned. No statement regarding the decision to retain Flowers nor whether the city would now consider possible litigation had been received as of press time.
