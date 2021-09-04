Cherokee County continues to reach record highs in new COVID-19 active cases, with 518 reported on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The Cherokee County Public Health Department, after stating Wednesday’s number was the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, reported a drop to 495 active cases Thursday.
There have been a total of 5,793 cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County, with 5,225 recoveries.
The increase in COVD-19 cases and the spread among some students has caused three Cherokee County school districts to close for a week or more, until after Labor Day. These include Frankston, Alto and Wells. Parents of students who attend G.W. Bradford in Rusk ISD have been asked to keep their children at home until after Labor Day, although the campus has remained open for those unable to do so.
With the continued spread of COVID-19, the CCPHD reminds residents of measures which can reduce the probability of becoming infected. These include:
• Getting vaccinated;
• Wearing a mask;
• Remaining six feet away from others;
• Avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces;
• Washing hands often;
• Cleaning and disinfecting; and
• Monitoring personal health daily.
The vaccination rate for persons age 12 and older in Cherokee County is 34.77%, or 15,325 people.
Those who have received at least one dose account for 42.96% of the county’s population, or 18,933 people.
The vaccination rate for those over the age of 12 in Texas is 68.68%, which now exceeds the national rate of 61.5%.
For more information about the Cherokee County Health Department, visit cctxphd.org or the Cherokee County Public Health Department Facebook page.
For state-wide or a by county report on COVID-19 cases or vaccination rates, visit dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/AdditionalData.aspx.
