RUSK – According to Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell, his office received 2,458 calls and dealt with a total of 135 reported offenses during the month of April.
He presented the report to the Cherokee County Commissioners' Court during its May 12 regular session in Rusk.
Of the calls received, 1,784 were 9-1-1 calls, with 1,566 calls dispatched to deputies. A total of 57 were were alarm calls and 29 were fire calls.
Campbell also noted that last month:
- The county had an intake of 164 prisoners and 177 prisoners released.
- The average daily inmate population was 143. Three prisoners awaited a TDCJ transfer.
- A total of 58 civil processes served, and a total of $9,303.51 was collected in fees.
- A total of 48,976 miles were driven by sheriff's officers, with one juvenile transported.
- The sheriff's office received 106 animal control calls/complaints, and 131 offense cases were reported.
Of the reported 135 offenses handled by his office in April, four were canceled. Meanwhile, the department dealt with 21 theft reports and 14 reports of assault/family violence, according to the sheriff's report.
