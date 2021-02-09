CCSO asks for public's help in locating thief working CR 1508 area

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating an individual who has been seen on security camera video presumably in the process of committing property crimes.
The person pictured appears to be a white male, according to information released by the Sheriff's Office.
He is believed to be responsible for stealing several items from multiple properties on and near County Road 1508.
CR 1508 is in the Gallatin area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 903-683-2271.
