The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department members were allowed to grow beards in a No Shave November campaign. The money raised would be designated to a non-profit of choice by the winner of the best beard contest. The only stipulation was the chosen charity be located within the boundaries of Cherokee County.
Transport Officer Michael Bixler was determined to have grown the best beard and was named winner. Along with bragging rights, Bixler earned 50 dollars in prize money which he chose to donate back to the cause.
The amount raised by sheriff’s office employees was $900. The total doubled to $1,800, as Isaac’s Wrecker service agreed to match the contributions.
With $100 being used to pay for the processing of the deer meat harvested by CJ Thompson and Anthony Poole in a recent youth hunt with Sheriff Brent Dickson and Patrol Captain Jeremy Jackson, Bixler had the honor of designating the charity to receive the remaining $1,700. He chose to split the remaining money between two non-profits.
Bixler selected the Rusk Tree of Promise’s Dream Tree as recipient, awarding them $1,200 of the funds. The Dream Tree is a program that provides Christmas gifts to children within the Rusk Independent School District through community donated items and financial contributions. Tree of Promise maintains a website and Facebook page and can be reached at (903) 683-0414.
The final $500 of the monies raised, Bixler designated for Andrea Grimes and her Cherokee County Texas Spay/Neuter. Grimes provides vouchers for spay and neutering services at Dehart Mobile Veterinary Clinic or Our Family Vet in Jacksonville. She maintains a Facebook page, Cherokee County Texas Spay Neuter, and can be reached through Facebook messenger or via email, cctsn19@gmail.com.
Dickson and Bixler plan to deliver the money to the two designated charities some time next week.
