CCSO finds 3 businesses selling alcohol or tobacco to minors

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) conducted undercover operations at many county retailers that sell alcoholic beverages and tobacco products on Thursday (Oct. 7).
Two establishments were found to be in violation of alcohol ordinances and one was in violation of laws that pertain to tobacco sales.
Exxon Key Food 3, 201 N. Jackson St. in Jacksonville and Smooth Eagle, 981 W. Sixth St. in Rusk sold alcohol to a minor.
The Hot Spot, 47400 U.S. Hwy. 69 North in Mount Selman sold tobacco to a minor.
According to a release from the CCSO, the sale of alcohol to a minor is considered a misdemeanor A offense in the State of Texas while the sale of tobacco to a minor is listed as a misdemeanor C offense.
Warrants are being obtained for both of the the clerks that sold alcohol to a minor.
The clerk at the Hot Spot who sold tobacco to a minor was issued a citation at the time of the sale.
The CCSo reminds everyone that you must be 21 years of age or older to purchase alcohol or tobacco in the State of Texas.
The CCSO said that it takes the safety of our children seriously, and will continue to investigate anyone who sells or distributes alcohol or tobacco to minors in our community.
