CCSO has ID'ed subject responsible for county line double murder

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is looking for Devon "Nooney Bugg" Harris, 20, who is from the Shreveport area, in the murder of two men who were found on Jan. 22 along the side of Highway 79 East, near the Cherokee-Rusk County line earlier this month.
Harris has been identified as the individual responsible for the brutal shooting deaths of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Parson.
The trio were in the county attending an event at the Fantasy Ballroom.
Judge Michael Davis of the 369th District issued a capitol murder warrant for Harris on Feb. 2.
Harris, considered to be armed and dangerous, is believed to be in the Shreveport area at this time.
The CCSO asks that anyone having information on the whereabouts of Harris to call them at (903) 683-2271, or call their local law enforcement agency.
The CCSO and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Harris.
