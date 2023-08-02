The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has located a person of interest in regard to a homicide that occurred in the Mount Selman area.
Brandon Dale Fagan, 25, has been located by law enforcement officials.
Fagan was wanted for questioning after the body of an adult male was found on County Road 3429 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
This story will be update as more information becomes available.
