CCSO seeks help in locating missing child

This is a developing story.
CHEROKEE COUNTY – Investigators are seeking the public's help in finding Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, a five-week-old Wells male infant who was reported missing from a local residence Sept. 18.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, who called a Tuesday morning press conference, asked that county residents "be vigilant" as they go about their daily business.
"If you're on your property, look for anything that seems out of place ... if you find something, do not touch it, but contact us" immediately, he said.
Cherokee County Crime Stoppers has posted a substantial award for information leading Baby Argumon. Call them at 903 586-STOP (7867) or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 903-683-2271, to report information.
