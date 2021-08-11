Cherokee Civic Theatre has cast its first play of the 49th season – Little Women, adapted by Scott Davidson from Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel. It is being produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colorado.
“Little Women has always been a favorite novel,” Director Josie Fox said. “Jo taught me at a young age that it is okay to step outside of society’s standards and be true to yourself. I am very excited for the opportunity to direct this production in the theater that means so much to me. I was extremely impressed and proud of the talent that showed up for auditions, and casting this play was difficult because of that. We have some familiar and new faces in this production, and I am already excited for opening night!”
The amazing cast that was tirelessly handpicked is as follows: Meg will be played by McCartney Bryant, Jo by Meg Kovacs, Beth by Alatheia Hague, Amy by Daphne Scantlin, and Hannah by Janet Barrow. Marmee will be portrayed by Minette Bryant and Aunt March by Sheilah O’Heaney. Marty Kovacs will play Mrs. Gardener, Harley Barrow will play Sallie Gardener, and Annie and Belle Moffat will be portrayed by Emery Norman and Cheyanne Allen, respectively. “Laurie” will be played by Atticus Belota, John Brooke by Dane Trent, and Mr. March by Roger Bryant.
Wow, what a cast! With all that combined talent, this is sure to be a production you do not want to miss, so mark your calendars.
The times and dates for the show are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9 and 2 p.m. Oct. 10.
Online ticket sales will begin Monday, Sept. 20. CCT Box Office hours will be from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 6-8. There will be limited seating for this show. We ask that you help us practice minimum standard health protocols during this time by buying your tickets early. All tickets are general seating except for CCT Members who can reserve their seats – one of the many perks of being a CCT Member.
For more information, you may call CCT at 903-683-2131 or download the membership mail-in forms from the CCT website at cherokeetheatre.net.
Not satisfied with just watching the shows? You can also check our audition schedules for upcoming shows – to be announced soon on our Facebook page and website.
