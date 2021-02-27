Interested in theater? Whether one prefers to sit back and enjoy a show or has been bitten by the acting bug, the Cherokee Civic Theatre is the place to be.
CCT is currently in production of an original musical written and directed by Minette Bryant.
In 1961, Capitol Records introduced a song-writing competition, but in order to enter, contestants had to buy album #1601, and create lyrics for one of ten pre-created orchestra numbers. Lost to music history, this contest created no new stars, but now, sixty years later, a pair of teen siblings find the old record in their grandfather's collection and they commit to writing all ten songs.
Show times and dates for “1601” are:
• 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26;
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27;
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28;
• 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 5; and
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
In association with the production of “1601,” a special treat is being offered at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
A forum about the history of the creation of “1601” will be hosted by playwright Dr. Minette Bryant, along with Capitol Records expert, and host of the podcast “Under the Dome,” Rex Burks.
The forum will share the true story of the Capitol songwriting contests, how they evolved and how they turned out.
The public is invited to attend and admission if free.
Taking the first steps towards the next production, CCT will conduct auditions at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2, at the theater, 157 W. 5th Street, Rusk.
The next scheduled play is “Love, Sex & the IRS,” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, and is the comic tale of Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur, two out-of-work musicians who room together in New York City. To save money, Jon has filed tax returns listing the pair as a married couple. The day of reckoning comes when the Internal Revenue Service informs the “couple” they are going to be investigated.
There are parts for three females and five males.
For information about Cherokee Civic Theatre, visit the website cherokeetheatre.net, or the Facebook page, Cherokee Civic Theatre.
For tickets, visit cherokeethetre.net, call (903) 683-2131, or make a purchase at the box office. The box office is open 3-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and one hour before each performance.
Tickets may be purchased by check, cash or by Visa, Mastercard or Discover.
Due to COVID-19 protocol, seating will be limited.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 W. 5th Street in Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.